Anita G. Morgan, 87, of Lancing, passed away at her home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty Winnie; husband, Roy A. Morgan; and one grandson.

She is survived by her sons: Roy Wade Morgan and wife Paula, Ronald Wayne Morgan and wife Belinda and Gary Lynn Morgan and wife Jayne; daughters, Elaine Pugh and husband Mike and Lynita Loyd and husband Jerry; 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and four more due.

The family received friends Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 1- 3 p.m. in her home church, Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church. Her Memorial Service followed at 3 p.m. A graveside service was held in Morgan Cemetery, adjacent to the Annadell Church Cemetery. The church pastor, Josh Baldwin, and former pastor, Charles Webb, officiated. Burial followed the service.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

