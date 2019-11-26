Anna Marie Brown 91, Las Cruces, NM passed on Nov. 14, 2019.
Anna Marie was born in Wartburg, to Fred and Lena Bardill on June 24, 1928.
Marie was preceded in her death by her husband, Marvin H. Brown, a marriage of some 67 years; brothers, Roy Bardill and Ronnie Bardill; and sisters, Joyce Powers and Faye Griffith.
She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Bardill; sister, Shelby Ellis and Deloris Heidle and husband Louis; sister, Margaret Ruppe; younger brother, David Bardill and wife Judy;Êsons, Rodney Brown and wife Angela and Ralph Brown and wife Lynda; daughter, Darlene Rice;Êgrandchildren, Jason Brown, Jeff Brown, La Tisha Hatcher, Alison Rice, Lisa McVann, Taylor Brown and Sarah Brown;Êand 10 great-grandchildren were also in her life.
Marie was a loving Mother, faithful wife and wonderful friend for her 91 years on this earth.ÊShe enjoyed gardening, running the household while Marvin was out working, and taking care of her family.ÊHerÊstrong conviction to her faithÊwasÊreadily supportedÊby members of the Peace Lutheran ChurchÊduring her yearsÊin Las Cruces.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make donations to their local church or an organization to help others.
The funeral was held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 with a public viewing from 10:30-11 a.m. and a short memorial service at La Paz-Graham's after the viewing.ÊBurial immediately followed in Masonic Cemetery.
Arrangements were with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005.ÊTo sign the online guest book visit www.Lapaz-grahams.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019