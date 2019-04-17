Anna Lou Phillips White, 70, of Lancing, (formerly of New River) passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burl and Lucy Goad.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Hill of Lancing; son, Rickie Hill of Lancing; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow in Forrestner Cemtery in Lancing.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019