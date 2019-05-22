Anzel Lowe, 98, of Oliver Springs, passed away May 16, 2019 at his home.
He was in the Army and served in World War II. He was an avid fisherman and hunter but most of all he loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Venabea Keathley Lowe; parents, Lucien and Rose Lowe; daughter, Lois Byrge; and son, Carl Lowe.
He is survived by his children, Janice Farmer, Diane (Mike) Reynolds, Allen (Doris) Lowe and Thomas Lowe; grandchildren, Jeanine (Daniel) Jones, Toby (Rhonda) Farmer, Roxanne Farmer, Patrick Reynolds, Shawn and Andrew Reynolds, Allen Lowe II, Ansalena Lowe, Vickie Byrge, Tim Byrge and Michael Byrge; great-grandchildren, Havoc, Kobey, Violet, Josie and Jesse; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
The family received friends Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 3-6 p.m. The funeral followed at 6 p.m. with Bro. Keith Massengale officiating. Interment followed in Union Cemetery.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from May 22 to May 28, 2019