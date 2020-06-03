Archie Armes
Archie Armes, 92, of Fork Mountain, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dora and Mitchell Armes; wife, Dorothy Armes; and daughters, Fay Hall and Patricia Cline.
He is survived by his daughter, Sue Hamby of Wartburg; sons, Gary (Kay) Armes of Coalfield and Gene (Cindy) Armes of Kingston; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
The family received friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with his son, Bro. Gary Armes officiating. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Tioga Cemetery in Fork Mountain.

Published in Morgan County News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 9, 2020.
