Archie Armes, 92, of Fork Mountain, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dora and Mitchell Armes; wife, Dorothy Armes; and daughters, Fay Hall and Patricia Cline.

He is survived by his daughter, Sue Hamby of Wartburg; sons, Gary (Kay) Armes of Coalfield and Gene (Cindy) Armes of Kingston; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

The family received friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with his son, Bro. Gary Armes officiating. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Tioga Cemetery in Fork Mountain.



