Archie 'Junior' Menzo Dishman, Jr., 91, from Burrville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cordie Adarine (Jones) Dishman; infant son; and parents, Menzo and Bertha (Shoopman) Dishman.

He is survived by his son, James Ray Dishman; daughters, Etta (Wayne) Cromwell and Brenda Sells; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 1:30-3 p.m. The funeral service began at 3 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb officiating. Interment followed in Range Cemetery in the Mt. Helean community.



