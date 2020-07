Or Copy this URL to Share

Archie 'Junior' Menzo Dishman, Jr., 91, from Burrville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cordie Adarine (Jones) Dishman; infant son; and parents, Menzo and Bertha (Shoopman) Dishman.

He is survived by his son, James Ray Dishman; daughters, Etta (Wayne) Cromwell and Brenda Sells; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 1:30-3 p.m. The funeral service began at 3 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb officiating. Interment followed in Range Cemetery in the Mt. Helean community.



