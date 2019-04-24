Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Archie Foster. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



He loved his pets, working outside in his yard, Mexican food and even though he never played himself, he loved to watch golf. He loved his entire family, but especially his children, Jeff Foster and Melanie Stanley.

He maintained a lifelong friendship with his former wife, Sandy McDaniel and her husband Charlie who passed away in March 2018.

He loved his extended family as much as his own children, including his son-in-law, Joe Stanley as well as Don Horne who passed away in September 2018.

He was very close to his sister, Vickie Lively and her husband Jimmy.ÊHe is also survived by his brother, Charles and his wife Shirley.

There will be no services per his request. Donations can be made in his name to or Hotdoghill Animal Sanctuary c/o Sycamore Veterinary Hospital, 13137 Midlothian, VA 23113.

He will be missed every single day.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.