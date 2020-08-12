Archie Gene (Harry) Williams, 72, of Deer Lodge, lost his battle with liver and kidney failure at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side. He fought hard, but the battle was not to be won this time. His name was called, and the call was answered.

Archie or 'Harry' as he was known was born in Deer Lodge, Tenn. on March 26, 1948. He started work as a timber cutter then to factory work at Kellwood at Sunbright. Then Stelwood at Harriman before working at Osh Kosh B' Gosh in Jamestown. Then on Aug. 1, 1990, bought what became known as Williams Market & Deli. Harry became a valued part of Morgan County as a businessman for 30 years. He loved the store especially being able to chat with the people at the table.

Harry raised his two children, and two grandchildren to be honest, hardworking, to always speak your mind, and to lend a hand to those in need of a favor. There was nothing Harry loved more than being in a hayfield or trading on cows and horses. Harry loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and family, and gave them everything that was in his power to give them.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Freda (Hall) Williams; daughter, Regina Williams of Deer Lodge; son, Richard Williams and wife Julie of Lancing; mother, June Stephens of Deer Lodge; grandchildren, Felicia Williams and Bernard (Peyton) Williams of Deer Lodge; step-grandchildren, Katlyn and Kelsey Phillips of Lancing; brothers, Carl Mullins of Winfield, Alex Branstetter of Deer Lodge; sisters, Brenda Allred of Deer Lodge, Cindy Boles of Deer Lodge, Karen Howard of Deer Lodge and Judy Simmers of Deer Lodge; special cousins, Marion Adams of Deer Lodge with whom he worked side by side, Cherri Barnett of Chesnut Ridge that was like a sister and a caregiver, Bob Williams of Deer Lodge that was like a older brother. And the most loyal and beloved pet, Mouchie;a host of nieces, nephews, many cousins who were like brothers and were very dear to his heart; and a host of special friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Ray Williams; father, Archie Branstetter; grandparents, Sallie and John S. Williams, Lillie and Miller Branstetter, Sr.; stepfather, Hilrey Stephens; step-mothers, Dorothy Branstetter and Wilda Branstetter.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home from noon-7 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Bryant Padgett officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Williams Family Cemetery, 1121 Twin Bridge Rd. in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Archie Gene 'Harry' Williams.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store