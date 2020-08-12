Arlan Aytes

Arlan Dwayne Aytes, 77, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Mae Davis Potter Aytes; second wife, Jan Cook Aytes; infant son, Arlan Shane Aytes; father, Hugh Myrle Aytes; and mother, Edith Davis Aytes.

He is survived by his step-children, Don (Cathy) Potter and Karen (Gary) Darnell; daughter, Tammie (Bruce) Aytes; daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Doug Duncan; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several step-children and grandchildren from his second marriage.

The family received friends on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. A special remembrance followed.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



