Arnold James 'AJ' Armes, 72, of Kingston, passed away onÊTuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Mildred Armes.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Armes; daughter, Shannon (Jonathan) Thompson; step-son, Brian (Bridget) Goad; and five grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Russell Jones officiating. The family held a private graveside service.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2020