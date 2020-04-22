Arttie Marie Melhorn, 98 passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.
She was born November 13, 1921 to Andy and Bessie Beasley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Bessie Beasley; husband, Herman Melhorn; sons, Tom Melhorn, Jim Melhorn and Claud Melhorn.
She is survived by her children, George S. Melhorn, Anna Melhorn Human, Jessy (Sheila) Melhorn, David (Kathy) Melhorn and Harold (Judy) Melhorn; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
The family had the funeral service webcast on Schubert Funeral Home FacebookÊpage at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 with Rev. Bill Durham officiating.ÊInterment followed in Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.Ê
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020