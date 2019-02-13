Audrey E. Howard, 79, of Harriman, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Edgar Howard.
She is survived by her son, Carl Dwayne Gann; five grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Bethel-Island Ford Cemetery in Lancing.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2019