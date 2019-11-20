Barbara Ann Beu, 80, of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1939 in Norma, Tenn. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ella Lloyd; brothers, Jeb and Doug; and sisters, Ruth, Myrtle, Patsy, Brenda and Pauline.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Beu of Harriman; sons, Roger Beu Jr. of Harriman, Michael Beu of Nashville, Paul (Eden) Beu of Quarryville, PA and Kenny (Lynette) Beu of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Jacob, Garrett, Joshua, Tina, Katie, Matthew, Andrea, Danielle, Seth and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Stella; brother, Frank Lloyd; and sisters, Judy Simpson and Terry Morgan.

The family received friends on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. The funeral service followed at 6 p.m. with Bro. Mike Miller officiating. Graveside and interment service was held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. in Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1658 Roane St. Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748.

Evans Mortuary has served the family of Mrs. Barbara Ann Beu.

