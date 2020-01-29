Barbara Vera Chapman, 84, of Wartburg, passed away, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Chapman; daughter, Natalie Aleta Chapman; infant son, Benjamin Walter Chapman; father, Benjamin Franklin Ruppe; and mother, Cartie Davis Ruppe.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Vera (Bill) Gormley;Êthree grandsons; three great-grandchildren and one due.
The family received friends Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service began at 4 p.m. with Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Interment followed in Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2020