She was born Feb. 6, 1949 in Scott County, to the late Ernie and Clate Lowe. Mrs. Phillips was retired from Michael Dunn after 20 years of service. She was also a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her son, Mickey Phillips; daughter, Penney and husband Anthony Carroll; grandsons, Charles Ray Phillips, Johnathan Phillips, Jacob Carroll and Jamon Carroll; granddaughter, Aubery Jerreel; brother, Tommy and Helen Lowe, Joe Lowe and Jackie Lowe; sister-in-law, Audley Wilkeson; and brothers-in-law, Wilbert Phillips and Frank Phillips.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Home Phillips of 53 years of marriage; three children, Michael Phillips of Wartburg, Cindy and husband Hobert Phillips of Wartburg and Carolyn Weldon of Clinton; 10 grandchildren, Junior and Anna Phillips of Wartburg, Candy Phillips of Wartburg, Ashley Blanco of Wartburg and Brandon Michael, Dylan and Faith Carroll of Wartburg; seven great-grandchildren, Shyann Phillips, Kaylee Phillips, Danielle Phillips, Penny and Walker Carroll and Brooklyn and Nicholas Phillips; brother, Lacy and Rose Lowe of Smoky Junction; three sisters, Girlene Stephens, Bessie White and Bernetta Grayson of Indiana; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

Bertha was a loving, caring and very beautiful woman. She loved her dolls, spending time with grandkids, family get togethers and canning food. She loved to go to yard sales and flea markets with her daughter Cindy Phillips. Bertha also enjoyed going back to her home place staying with her brother, Lacy and Rose Lowe for several days for gatherings. Bertha was close to her family and loved them all. She had a special niece Lovann that she loved to spend time with and many other family members. Bertha also loved spending time with her loving husband, Charles Homer Phillips one of their favorite things to do was scratching off lottery tickets with each other. All the family loved getting together at Bertha's to enjoy her famous chicken and dumplings. Bertha will truly and dearly be missed.

The family received friends Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. A graveside service was held Friday, June 7, 2019 at noon in Rock Hill Cemetery in Devonia.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



