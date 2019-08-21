Bertie Adams, of Chestnut Ridge, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Howard and Dora Branstetter Howard; husband, Kenneth Adams; children, Douglas Adams and Wanda Broyles; and two grandsons, Kenny Ray Sanders and Michael Adams.
She is survived by her children, June Sanders, Vaughn Adams, Alvie Adams and Ronald Adams and wife Sissy; 12 grandchildren; and countless great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
The family received friendsÊSaturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service began at 2 p.m. Interment followed in High Point Cemetery in Deer Lodge.Ê
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 2019