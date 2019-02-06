Betty Beach, 81, of Wartburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Elizabeth Northrup; husband, Billie Beach; and daughter, Debra Baird.
She is survived by her son, Billy Jr. (Judith) Beach; daughter, Linda Workman; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. with Bro. Herb Judkins officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sunbright.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2019