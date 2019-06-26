Betty (Barnette) Olmstead Brown, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Gula Barnette; husband, Jack Olmstead; and sons, Terry, Tommy and Richard Allen Olmstead.
She is survived by her son, Tim and wife Teresa Olmstead; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10 a.m.-noon. The funeral service will follow at noon. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.
