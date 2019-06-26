Betty Brown

Service Information
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN
37887
(423)-346-6677
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty (Barnette) Olmstead Brown, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Gula Barnette; husband, Jack Olmstead; and sons, Terry, Tommy and Richard Allen Olmstead.
She is survived by her son, Tim and wife Teresa Olmstead; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10 a.m.-noon. The funeral service will follow at noon. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.
Published in Morgan County News from June 26 to July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.