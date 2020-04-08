Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Davis. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 211 Old Mill Road Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-2011 Send Flowers Obituary



She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Davis; parents, James Leonard and Annie Hazel Vann Schubert; sisters, Willie Clyde Davis and Margaret Pelfrey; brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Schubert; and brother-in-law, Tommy Davis.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lewis Davis; daughter-in-law, Tammy Davis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Eula Schubert, Bobby and Virginia Schubert, Kenneth and Marie Schubert, Jackie and Carolyn Schubert, Melvin and Roberta Schubert and Joey and Mildred Schubert; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kyle and Jane Davis, Doris and David Pass, Vic and Beverly Davis, Steve and Debbie Davis, Karen and Tony Stringfield, Becky Davis, Arlene and Larry Smith, and Mike and Tammy Davis; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family, friends and loved ones.

Given the national health concerns and the family's concern for the health and well being of others, friends and family may call between the hours of 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for viewing and to sign the register book. A graveside service will be held Sunday, April 4, 2020 at 2 pm CST in Green Acre Cemetery in Crossville with Bro. Fred Hampton and Bro. Darrell Schubert officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either at or at

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the Davis family. Condolences may be sent to the family at

Betty Ann Davis, 71, of Crossville, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Davis; parents, James Leonard and Annie Hazel Vann Schubert; sisters, Willie Clyde Davis and Margaret Pelfrey; brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Schubert; and brother-in-law, Tommy Davis.She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lewis Davis; daughter-in-law, Tammy Davis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Eula Schubert, Bobby and Virginia Schubert, Kenneth and Marie Schubert, Jackie and Carolyn Schubert, Melvin and Roberta Schubert and Joey and Mildred Schubert; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kyle and Jane Davis, Doris and David Pass, Vic and Beverly Davis, Steve and Debbie Davis, Karen and Tony Stringfield, Becky Davis, Arlene and Larry Smith, and Mike and Tammy Davis; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family, friends and loved ones.Given the national health concerns and the family's concern for the health and well being of others, friends and family may call between the hours of 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for viewing and to sign the register book. A graveside service will be held Sunday, April 4, 2020 at 2 pm CST in Green Acre Cemetery in Crossville with Bro. Fred Hampton and Bro. Darrell Schubert officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either at or at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the Davis family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.