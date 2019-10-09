Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Sexton. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 211 Old Mill Road Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-2011 Send Flowers Obituary



She was a member of Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church. Betty was a strong-willed woman who loved the Lord and her family. She was saved at a very young age and spent her life serving God. She read the Bible completely through many times and could quote many scriptures, by chapter and verse.

She married Ira Sexton on Dec. 6, 1941. She stood beside her husband as he preached God's Word, pastored churches and raised their family. Together they laid a solid foundation on which her family stands to this day. Betty was one of a family of 12 children born to Lewis S. Landrum and Leany Griffith Landrum.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ira Sexton; one daughter, Wilda Jean Parks; parents, Lewis S. Landrum and Leany Landrum; five brothers, Anderson Landrum, Joe Landrum, Louis Landrum, Noah Landrum and Love Landrum; six sisters, Lucy Nelson, Noria Griffith, Sarah Sharp, Lilly Landrum, Genevie Hannah and Marie Guay; one daughter-in-law, Novena Sexton; and three sons-in-law, David Garrett, J.R. Parks and Clyde Walker.

She is survived by her son, Joe Alvin Sexton; two daughters and one son-in-law, Mae Agle Garrett and and Jewell Ann and Joe Kesterson; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family received friends Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services began at 5 p.m. with Rev. Charles Webb and Pastor Josh Baldwin officiating. Interment followed in Pilot Mt. Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Sexton family.

