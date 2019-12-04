Billie Justice, 88, a lifelong resident of Coalfield, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at her home.
Billie was born in Coalfield on May 25, 1931. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and worked for Morgan County Food Services at Coalfield High School for 32 years. Billie enjoyed cooking, working outside and spending time with her family.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Prince Albert Goddard and Ester Goddard; children, Ronald and Donald Justice; sisters, Eula Hooper, Lou Adcock and Alberta Swell; and brothers, Roy and Ray Goddard.
Survivors include her children, Darrell Justice and wife Rhonda and Byron Justice and wife Sandra; granddaughters, Kayla Justice and Dara Cunningham; sister, Mary Jackson; special friends, Ed Jones and caretaker Dottie; fur babies, Oakley 'Little O' and Sadie; also, by other extended family members and special friends.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Estes Cemetery in Coalfield with Bro. Ed Jones and Jimmy Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Coalfield Lions Club, P.O. Box 319 Coalfield, TN 37719.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home has proudly served the Justice family. You are invited to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019