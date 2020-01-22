Billy Hobbs Sr., 80, of Petros, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Gladys Hobbs; and wife, Barbara Hobbs.
He is survived by his daughter, Enola Gay (Isaac) Santana; son, Billy Jr. (Sara) Hobbs; and two grandchildren.
The family received friends Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Donnie Moore officiating. Graveside services were held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Petros Cemetery in Petros.
In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to the Future Home Of The Morgan County Animal Shelter, 1951 Knoxville Hwy, Wartburg, TN 37887.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2020