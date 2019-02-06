Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Jeffers. View Sign

Billy Ray Jeffers, 80, of Sunbright, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Huntsville Manor.

Bill was born Aug. 26, 1938 in Devonia, Tenn. to parents, Harris and Maggie (Patterson) Jeffers. He was a founding member of the Sunbright Area Volunteer Fire Department and served there for 25 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Imogene Walko; twin sister, Bessie Jeffers; brother, Walter Jeffers; daughter, Brenda Lou Jeffers; and grandson, Nathan Thomas Perkins.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughters, Mary Lou (Larry) Perkins, Linda Jeffers, Kathy Colby, Carla Stawiarski, Debbie Griffith and Kim (Butch) Burrell; son, William Jeffers; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to the staff at Huntsville Manor and The University of Tennessee Hospice.

The family received friends Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Russel Jones officiating. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Sunbright Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



