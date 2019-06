Bobbie Jean Patterson, of Coalfield, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019.

Mrs. Patterson was born on June 22, 1928 in Perry County, Ky., the only daughter of Clifford and Nina Justice.

A graduate of Coalfield High School, she devoted her life to her family tirelessly caring for her parents and husband through extended illnesses.ÊA longtime member of Big Mountain Baptist Church, she enjoyed attending services and singings until ill health prevented her attendance.ÊShe also enjoyed rooting for Pat Summit and the Lady Vols basketball team and writing.

Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roby Patterson, whom she called the love of her life; beloved daughter, Diane Patterson; brother, Kenneth Justice; and sisters-in-law, Dena Patterson Justice and Earlene Justice.

Survivors include her brother, Kermit Justice; nephews, Lonnie Justice, Danny Justice and Robert Justice; niece, Denise Renee Justice; brother-in-law, Virgil Patterson; and much extended family.

Burial and graveside services were held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Greg Overton officiating.

