Bobby Joe Aston of Deer Lodge, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry and Martha Alice Aston; and son Timothy Aston.
He is survived by his wife, Martha R. Aston; sons, James (Sharon) Aston and Thomas (Amy) Aston; daughter, Peggy (Jeff) Snyder; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchilren; and step-mothers, Audrey Aston and Mary Lou Aston.
The family received friends Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with Bro. Roy Langley officiating. Interment followed in Adams Hill Cemetery in Deer Lodge.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2020