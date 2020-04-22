Bobby 'Dean' Lamance, 79, of Lancing, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vane Lamance and Amy Knight Lamance.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lamance; daughters, Karen (William) Brown, Pamela (Kelly) Hamby and Bobbie (Eddie) Forsythe; son, Matthew (Sydney) Lamance; five grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020