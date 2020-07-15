Bobby Martin, 83, of Oakdale, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Wolfe; and one grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Martin; children, Tammy (Jimmy) Haynes, Treva Martin, Gary Martin, Randy Martin, Bobby Martin, Jr. and Ronnie Martin; 14 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
The family held a graveside service on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in Rankins Chapel Church Cemetery in Oakdale.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 21, 2020.