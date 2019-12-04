Bobby Ray Newberry, Sr., 79, of Wartburg, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. He was born April 18, 1940.
Bobby worked at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for many years and loved every minute of it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Ethel 'Wizzi' Newberry; one sister, Edna Newberry; and three brothers, Bill, Calvin and Raymond Newberry.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Chastity Newberry and David and Amanda Newberry; one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and George Vertner; one brother and sister-in-law, M.L. and Peggy Newberry; two sisters, Rena May Eddington and Geneva Ann Beatty; five grandchildren; and special friends, Kevin Bray and Clyde Hawkins; and caregiver, Heather Armes.
All services will be private.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the Newberry family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019