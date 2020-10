Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda Abner, 69, of Harriman, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Tammie, Rhonda, Donnie, Amanda, Latonya and Dustie; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family is honoring Brenda's wishes to be cremated. No Memorial Services have been scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



