Brenda Lou Patterson Burnett passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lizzie and Wilburn Patterson.
She is survived by her husband, Burl Burnett; sons, Eric (Missy) Patterson and Michael Burnett; and four grandchildren.
The family received friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 11 a.m.-noon at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services followed with Bro. Steve Randolph officiating.ÊA graveside service was held in Phillips Cemetery on New River.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations for Mrs. Burnett be made to Schubert Funeral Home.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 26, 2019