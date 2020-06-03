Brenda Luttrell, 71, passed away May 20, 2020 at her home.She loved spending time at home and with her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Martha Shore; husband, Steve Luttrell; son, Jason Luttrell; and sister, Angie Smith.She is survived by her son, Mark and wife Penny Luttrell; sister, Franka Rogers; grandchildren, Josh and wife Carolyn Luttrell, Shea Luttrell and Haylee Luttrell; great-grandchildren, Karson and Kasen Luttrell; special friend, Garlan Davis; and a host of nieces and special friends.The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brenda Luttrell.