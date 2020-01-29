Brenda Sue Seiber, 68, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carvin and Maxie Seiber; and daughter, Tabitha Seiber.
She is survived by her daughter, Hannah (Dusty) Patton; and five grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral began at 3 p.m. with Bro. Harold Wright officiating. The graveside service followed in Liberty Cemetery in Wartburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Schubert Funeral Home for cost of services.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2020