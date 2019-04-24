Brenda Kay Terry, 68, of Mossy Grove, passed away, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Park West Hospital in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Dennis Terry; parents-in-law, John B. and Mary Delores (Laxton) Terry.
She is survived by her son, George Darren (Cindy) Terry; daughter, Wendy (Tommy) Carroll; five grandchildren; and mother, Jane Diehl.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Dilbert Terry officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019