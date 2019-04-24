Brenda Terry

Obituary
Brenda Kay Terry, 68, of Mossy Grove, passed away, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Park West Hospital in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Dennis Terry; parents-in-law, John B. and Mary Delores (Laxton) Terry.
She is survived by her son, George Darren (Cindy) Terry; daughter, Wendy (Tommy) Carroll; five grandchildren; and mother, Jane Diehl.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Dilbert Terry officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019
