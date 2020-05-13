Brian 'Jake' Jackson, 61, of Coalfield, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home.
Jake was born Nov. 13, 1958 and has lived his entire life in Coalfield. He worked until his retirement at Y-12 and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Jake was an avid sports fan and especially loved Alabama 'Roll Tide.' He was a part of the TSSAA Umpires Association and enjoyed coaching football. Most of all, Jake enjoyed being with his family.
He was preceded in death by father, Marvin Jackson; father-in-law, Charles Hamby; mother-in-law, Imogene Hamby; brothers-in-law, David Raney and Greg Jackson; and sister-in-law, Patsy Raney.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tammie Jackson; mother, Betty Jackson; children, Megan Jackson (Walter Walsh III), Lindsay Day (Austin) and Cailyn Carson; grandson, Noah Jake Jackson; brother, Lewis Carson (Jean); sister, Lynette Jackson; brother-in-law, Billy Hamby (Dixie); sister-in-law, Gail Henderson (Bruce); also by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
The family would like to thank the Quality Private Duty nurses, especially his favorite nurse, Brittany Hutchison.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Coalfield. A graveside service will follow in Estes Cemetery in Coalfield with Pastors James Foster and Don Long officiating.
