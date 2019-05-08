Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brice Sweat. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle.ÊBrice was born in Sharps Chapel Union County, Tenn., Oct. 1, 1920 to George and Tennie Sweat. He was one of 14 children. Brice was a 32nd degree Mason with his lodge in Petros, Tenn. and Sabbar Temple Shriner after moving to Tucson, Ariz.ÊHe was also a member of the American Legion. He was a big supporter of St. Jude's and . Brice was the longest member of Union Baptist Church in Joyner, Tenn.

Brice worked in the coal mines in Tennessee as a young man. He owned a well drilling rig, bulldozer and backhoe equipment, which he used to help any of those in the community that were in need.ÊBrice also built and owned a general store in Joyner, which his wife Jimmie ran while he worked. He worked for Alcoa Aluminum Company for several years before being drafted into the Army during WWII. In the Army he served as an M.P. and a half-track driver and was injured in Germany. After recouping he came home to his wife and daughter.

When he was discharged from the Army, he worked for the Atomic plant in Oak Ridge as a supervisor with access to all departments and was summoned by the F.B.I. to help protect all classified information. He also invented an apparatus which saved the company millions of dollars over the years and is still in use today. In 1963 he moved his family to Tucson, Ariz. because of his wife's health issues. He worked and retired from Cypress Pima Mines as a master mechanic and welding supervisor. There he invented a piece of machinery that is still being used today.

Brice was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors to the fullest, planting gardens, working in his yard, walking, even planting tomato plants and watermelon seeds two weeks before he died. He was loved and adored by all those who had the privilege of knowing this kind, loving generous spirit.

Brice was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Wilson Sweat of 54 year; daughter, Doris (Jay) Price; father, George T. Sweat; mother, Tennie Longmire Sweat; sisters, Elizabeth Harmon, Stella Davis, Orpha Holloway and Bonnie Jones; brothers, Emmett, Howard, Jesse, Cloman and Hubert Sweat.

Survivors include his brothers, Verlin and Houston Sweat; sisters, Minnie White and Lucy Sweat;Êdaughters, Vivian (Warren) Athey and Lillian Lester; five grandchildren, Jamie (Eric) Walter, Cameron (Stephanie) Athey, Brandon (Karla) Athey, Joel (Ashley) Price and Zachary (Magen) Sweat; 11 great-grandchildren, Megan, Macy and Captain Walter, Emma, McKenna and Ella Athey, Grace, Hudson and Baylor Price, and Brice and Jameson Sweat.

He will be greatly missed by all.

Evergreen Cemetery and Crematory, Tucson, Ariz. was in charge of arrangements.



Brice McKinley Sweat 'PaPaw' was born Oct. 1, 1920 and went to be with his heavenly father at the age of 98 on April 20, 2019.He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle.ÊBrice was born in Sharps Chapel Union County, Tenn., Oct. 1, 1920 to George and Tennie Sweat. He was one of 14 children. Brice was a 32nd degree Mason with his lodge in Petros, Tenn. and Sabbar Temple Shriner after moving to Tucson, Ariz.ÊHe was also a member of the American Legion. He was a big supporter of St. Jude's and . Brice was the longest member of Union Baptist Church in Joyner, Tenn.Brice worked in the coal mines in Tennessee as a young man. He owned a well drilling rig, bulldozer and backhoe equipment, which he used to help any of those in the community that were in need.ÊBrice also built and owned a general store in Joyner, which his wife Jimmie ran while he worked. He worked for Alcoa Aluminum Company for several years before being drafted into the Army during WWII. In the Army he served as an M.P. and a half-track driver and was injured in Germany. After recouping he came home to his wife and daughter.When he was discharged from the Army, he worked for the Atomic plant in Oak Ridge as a supervisor with access to all departments and was summoned by the F.B.I. to help protect all classified information. He also invented an apparatus which saved the company millions of dollars over the years and is still in use today. In 1963 he moved his family to Tucson, Ariz. because of his wife's health issues. He worked and retired from Cypress Pima Mines as a master mechanic and welding supervisor. There he invented a piece of machinery that is still being used today.Brice was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors to the fullest, planting gardens, working in his yard, walking, even planting tomato plants and watermelon seeds two weeks before he died. He was loved and adored by all those who had the privilege of knowing this kind, loving generous spirit.Brice was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Wilson Sweat of 54 year; daughter, Doris (Jay) Price; father, George T. Sweat; mother, Tennie Longmire Sweat; sisters, Elizabeth Harmon, Stella Davis, Orpha Holloway and Bonnie Jones; brothers, Emmett, Howard, Jesse, Cloman and Hubert Sweat.Survivors include his brothers, Verlin and Houston Sweat; sisters, Minnie White and Lucy Sweat;Êdaughters, Vivian (Warren) Athey and Lillian Lester; five grandchildren, Jamie (Eric) Walter, Cameron (Stephanie) Athey, Brandon (Karla) Athey, Joel (Ashley) Price and Zachary (Magen) Sweat; 11 great-grandchildren, Megan, Macy and Captain Walter, Emma, McKenna and Ella Athey, Grace, Hudson and Baylor Price, and Brice and Jameson Sweat.He will be greatly missed by all.Evergreen Cemetery and Crematory, Tucson, Ariz. was in charge of arrangements. Published in Morgan County News from May 8 to May 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.