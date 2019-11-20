Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Callie Armes. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Rowena Kennedy; two husbands, Johnny Phillips of New River and Luther Armes of Petros; sons, Charles and Riley Phillips of Petros; stepchildren, Bob Armes and Patricia Armes Jackson; brothers, Koran, Kelly, Conley, Kinsley and Kyle Kennedy all of Petros; and sister Katie Kennedy Ward of Caryville, Tenn.

In the summertime, she enjoyed gardening, canning, working with her flowers, ginseng and being in the mountains. In the wintertime, she would make quilts, and sew for others in the community. She had a very special granddaughter and caregiver, Kimberly Armes.

She is survived by her sons, Carlos Armes and Eric (Leann) Armes of Petros; daughter, Jewel Armes (Jim Pemberton) of Petros; step-children, BJ, Daryl, Larry, Tommy and Ronnie Armes all of Petros; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; with one on the way; three great-great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; and 20 step-great-grandchildren. She had a very special little girl that calls her Ma and was a great helper, Haley Marie Kennedy.

Special thanks to Quality Health, UT Hospice, Nicky Lowe Caregiver and Schubert Funeral Home of Wartburg.

The family received friends on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home Wartburg. Funeral services began at 3 p.m. with Bro. Lonnie Lowe officiating. Internment followed the funeral service in Old Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Callie Mae Armes.



