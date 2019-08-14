Carl B. Winters, a resident of Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston, went to his heavenly home on Aug. 12, 2019.
He was born at home in Carter County, Tenn. on Sept. 29, 1927. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kingston, having served as a choir member and deacon. He was proud to be a Navy veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. He was a long-time employee of TVA and served as an officer with the Morgan County Sheriff's Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Charlotte Winters; three brothers, Jack, Frank and Cecil Winters; first wife, Naomi Harmon Winters; second wife, Joyce Justice Winters; grandson, Carl Davidson; and son-in-law, Eddie Kendrick.
He is survived by his son, Douglas Winters (Becky); three daughters, Carol Ann Kendrick, Dinah Taylor (Ernie) and Marci Howard (George); step-daughter, Debbie Beal; grandchildren, Lisa Kendrick, Tracy Reeder (David), Brad Taylor (Anna), Russ Taylor (Jessica), Greg Taylor (Amanda), Adam Winters (Rebecca), Jared Winters (Dorothy), Stephanie LaRue (Nathan) and Tristan Davidson; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Jamestowne Assisted Living and CARIS Hospice for their loving care and concern.
A visitation of family and friends will meet from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church in Kingston, Tenn. or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20, 2019