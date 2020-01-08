Carlos Eugene Lawson, 69, of Oakdale, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lawson; parents, Carl and Margaret Lawson; brothers, James 'Bones' and Kenny Lawson; and grandson, Jordan Langley.
Carlos is survived by his sons, James Carl Lawson (Joann) of Oakdale and Travis Eugene Lawson (Chelsea Stansberry) of Spring City; daughters, Cindy White (Mike) of Harriman and Rhonda Jackson of Kingston; sister, Pat Wombles of Harriman; brothers, R.L. Lawson of Harriman, Jerry Lawson of Harriman and Larry 'Buster' Lawson (Karen) of Lancing; grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Bryson, Landon, Autumn, Amber and Etimlin; great-grandchildren, Rylie and Aubrey; and a host of others.
The family received friends at Oakdale High School on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. The funeral service followed at 6 p.m. Family and friends met at the funeral home on Monday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. for procession to Piney Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m. The graveside service with Military Honors was provided by Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.
Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman served the Lawson Family. www.kykerfunerahomes.com
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020