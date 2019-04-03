Carolyn Sue (Brown) Carroll, 70, of Deer Lodge, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Carroll; children, Lisa Carroll, Douglas Carroll, daughter-in-law Patty and Dwayne Carroll (Chasity); 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Perry Spurling officiating. Graveside services were held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.
Schubert Funeral Home Inc
7905 Morgan Co Hwy
Sunbright, TN 37872
(423) 628-2888
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, 2019