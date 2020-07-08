Carolyn Jones

1/
Carolyn Sue Jones, 78, of Wartburg, passed away on Tuesday June 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Jones; and parents, Eugene and Fannie VanNorstran.
She is survived by her children, Susie Jones-Brier, Debbie Jones and Ricky Jones; and three grandsons.
The family received friends Friday, July 3, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service began at 3 p.m. with Bro. Brandon Peters officiating. Interment followed in Nelson Cemetery in Wartburg.

