Carolyn Jones

Carolyn Sue Jones, 78, of Wartburg, passed away on Tuesday June 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Jones; and parents, Eugene and Fannie VanNorstran.

She is survived by her children, Susie Jones-Brier, Debbie Jones and Ricky Jones; and three grandsons.

The family received friends Friday, July 3, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service began at 3 p.m. with Bro. Brandon Peters officiating. Interment followed in Nelson Cemetery in Wartburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store