Born in Middlesboro, Ky. May 16, 1939, she was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Carson and Carrie Magrada (Davis) Brown; siblings, Josephine Butler, Paul (Buddy) Brown, Carlyle Davis, Regina Davenport, Lewis Brown, Phyllis Cole and Paulette Wright.

Survivors include siblings, Carol Nelson, Sammie Michael Brown and Flora Risner.

Cathy was kind, thoughtful and generous. She loved to talk and visit with family, friends, church, babysit younger siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved animals, her companion Chihuahuas and doll collection she cherished.

Cathy's Celebration of Life Memorial is Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 5515 Knoxville Hwy, Oliver Springs. Visitation at 9 a.m., service at 10 a.m., light fare provided by the church following downstairs. Interment in Davis Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to 'Catherine Blanche Brown Memorial Fund.' Donations can be made at the service or mailed directly to Regions Bank, 727 Main St., Oliver Springs, TN 37840.



