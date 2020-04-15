Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Barger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He attended Wartburg Presbyterian Church and retired from Tennford Weaving. He also served in the U.S. Army in Germany alongside of Elvis Presley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Sis) Vespie; mother and father-in-law, Boyd and Edna Vespie; brother-in-law, Sonny Vespie; parents, Noble and Ruth Barger; older sister, Nola Jean Adkins and husband Billy Adkins; and brother-in-law, Charles Osborne.

He is survived by his three brothers and three sisters, Carl B. Barger, Ben Calvin Barger of Perry, Ga., Henry H. Barge and wife Barbara of Daysville, Tenn., Martha Ellen Keylon and husband Ted of Midtown, Mildred June Morton and husband Jack of Harriman and Wilma Joyce Osborne and husband Charles of Columbus, Ga.; sister-in-law, Mildred (Bootsie) and Allan Nance; brother-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Vespie; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will hold a graveside service on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Forstner Cemetery in Lancing.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Wartburg Presbyterian Church in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles D. Barger.



