Charles Allen Deal, 80, of Monroe, went to his eternal home on Nov. 18, 2019.

He was born in Union County on Jan. 8, 1939, son of the late Claude and Mabel Deal.

Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Andrew Deal.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann Deal; daughters, Michelle Clark (Gary), Dana Jenkins (Ken) and Sarah Honeycutt (Marty); son, Allen Deal (Christy); grandchildren, Damian and Christian Clark (Valerie), Joshua, Grey, Nathan and Joy Jenkins and Elizabeth and Brandon Honeycutt; and great-grandchild, Leo Clark.

A service to celebrate his life was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in McEwen Funeral Home's Colonial Chapel with a private committal service following in Lakeland Memorial Park.

