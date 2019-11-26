Charles Deal

Guest Book
  • "Thank you Mr. Deal for that Algebra class at Smith Jr in..."
    - Russ Robinson
  • "This breaks my heart. Your family has always held such a..."
    - Darren Moore
  • "My Uncle Charles made such a difference in my life. He..."
    - Bonnie Hemby
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC
281125543
(704)-289-3173
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC 281125543
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC 281125543
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Allen Deal, 80, of Monroe, went to his eternal home on Nov. 18, 2019.
He was born in Union County on Jan. 8, 1939, son of the late Claude and Mabel Deal.
Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Andrew Deal.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann Deal; daughters, Michelle Clark (Gary), Dana Jenkins (Ken) and Sarah Honeycutt (Marty); son, Allen Deal (Christy); grandchildren, Damian and Christian Clark (Valerie), Joshua, Grey, Nathan and Joy Jenkins and Elizabeth and Brandon Honeycutt; and great-grandchild, Leo Clark.
A service to celebrate his life was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in McEwen Funeral Home's Colonial Chapel with a private committal service following in Lakeland Memorial Park.
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe has been honored to serve the Deal family.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Monroe, NC   (704) 289-3173
funeral home direction icon