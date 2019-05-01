Charles Lindbergh McPeters, 91, of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Susan McPeters.
He is survived by his wife, Verda; daughter, Brenda McPeters; son, Dennis McPeters; and one grandson.
The family received friends Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1-3 p.m. The funeral followed at 3 p.m. with Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Interment followed in Flat Fork Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from May 1 to May 6, 2019