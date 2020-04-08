Charles Perkey, 88, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Harriman Care and Rehab.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Matheson Perkey; daughters, Teresa Kahn and Ethel Worley; step-children, Franklin Hester Jr. (Syble), Debbie Haney (Jessie) and Bobbie Hester (Linda); and many grandchildren.
The family held a graveside service Monday, April 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Union Cemetery in Wartburg with Bro. Anthony Pemberton officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 14, 2020