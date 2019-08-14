He Charles 'CB' Phillips, 82, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mamie Phillips; and son, Charles B. Phillips, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Phillips; sons, Gary (Becky) Phillips of Sunbright and David L. (Janie) Phillips of Harriman; daughter, Angela 'Buffie' McKeehan and friend, Virgil Davis of Sunbright; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Greg Overton and Bro. David Coffman officiating. Graveside services were held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Petros Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20, 2019