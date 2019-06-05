Charles Wilkie

Service Information
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN
37887
(423)-346-6677
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schubert Funeral Home
Wartburg, TN
Funeral
Thursday, May 30, 2019
8:00 PM
Schubert Funeral Home
Wartburg, TN
Obituary
Charles Edward Wilkie, of Wartburg, passed peacefully on May 27, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He began his career working with his father in custom carpentry. He later begin working at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and from there moved on to the Federal Bureau of Prisons where he was awarded numerous commendations and accolades for his innovative contributions to their Prison Industries Program. After retirement from the Bureau, he returned home to Tennessee where he accepted a position as Director of TRICOR and later retired from Morgan County Correctional Complex as Associate Warden of Administration.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Ruby (Honeycutt) Wilkie; brother, Jerry Wilkie; nephew, Doug Wilkie; and son-in-law, Craig Williams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Anna Finks Wilkie; daughters, Debbie Williams and Teresa (Cecil) McCarty; grandsons, Wayne and Bryson McCarty; honorary granddaughter, Dorothy 'Dew' Williams; great-grandson, Holden McCarty; special cousins, Sue Jones and Thelma (Bill) Funk; and a host of nieces, nephews and his wonderful church family.The family received friends Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6-8 p.m. The funeral followed at 8 p.m. No graveside services are planned.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to his beloved church, Wartburg First Baptist Church in Wartburg.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from June 5 to June 11, 2019
