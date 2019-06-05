Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Wilkie. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Schubert Funeral Home Wartburg , TN View Map Funeral 8:00 PM Schubert Funeral Home Wartburg , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He began his career working with his father in custom carpentry. He later begin working at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and from there moved on to the Federal Bureau of Prisons where he was awarded numerous commendations and accolades for his innovative contributions to their Prison Industries Program. After retirement from the Bureau, he returned home to Tennessee where he accepted a position as Director of TRICOR and later retired from Morgan County Correctional Complex as Associate Warden of Administration.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Ruby (Honeycutt) Wilkie; brother, Jerry Wilkie; nephew, Doug Wilkie; and son-in-law, Craig Williams.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Anna Finks Wilkie; daughters, Debbie Williams and Teresa (Cecil) McCarty; grandsons, Wayne and Bryson McCarty; honorary granddaughter, Dorothy 'Dew' Williams; great-grandson, Holden McCarty; special cousins, Sue Jones and Thelma (Bill) Funk; and a host of nieces, nephews and his wonderful church family.The family received friends Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6-8 p.m. The funeral followed at 8 p.m. No graveside services are planned.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to his beloved church, Wartburg First Baptist Church in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



