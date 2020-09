Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlotte Laronne Armes, 68, of Petros, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlie and Badie Armes; and daughter, Florence Anne Armes.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer and Pat Murphy; and three grandsons.

The family is honoring Charlottes wishes to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



