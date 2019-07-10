Charlotte Goodman Fritts, 75, of Oak Ridge, passed away at Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Mrs. Fritts was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ten Mile, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Edna Hamby Goodman; husband, Sammy Dennis Fritts; son, Sammy H. Fritts; and stepson and wife, Denny and Linda Fritts.
Survivors include her son, Monty Fritts (Denise) of Kingston; daughter, Bonita Tomlinson (Roger) of Palatka, Fla.; grandchildren, Zachary, Abraham, Monty, Justin, Miranda, Rebecca and Chris; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Aslinger (Lee) of Wartburg.
The family gives special thanks to her family at Alexander Guest House. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. The family request memorials be made to Pat Summitt Foundation, 502 W Summit Hill Dr. SW#1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.
Published in Morgan County News from July 10 to July 16, 2019